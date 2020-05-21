JWV Working With VA to Address Swastikas on Gravestones

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. is working with the Department of Veterans Affairs to address the issue of Nazi symbols on three graves in military cemeteries.

JWV wants the gravestones with swastikas and inscriptions that reference the Fuhrer removed from public view and replaced with new gravestones, but retained privately for historical purposes.

This is an excerpt from a letter that JWV received from Randy Reeves, Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs, in response to a phone call about this issue:

“As discussed, NCA is tasked with and responsible for stewardship and preservation of historical accuracy as it relates to artifacts and the overall historic landscape of our National Cemeteries. For that reason, there are no plans to disturb those grave sites.

As we agree, this is a very important discussion and, as with any case like this, we have a responsibility to look at all perspectives, circumstances and associated history. As I said yesterday, our historians and others are continuing to do extensive research and fact finding to better inform this as we continue discussions with our many stakeholders. We look forward to our continued dialogue and partnership with you and JWV. Your opinions and perspectives are very important us.”

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

# # #