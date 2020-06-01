JWV Condemns Vandalism of WWII Memorial

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) supports the right of everyone to participate in peaceful protests against the unjustified killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. However, the actions of a small minority of protestors has gone too far – especially when it comes to the desecration of a memorial dedicated to the valiant service of soldiers of all races during World War II.

“American soldiers fought to defeat Nazism and other authoritarian regimes, none of which would ever have allowed peaceful demonstrations to protest perceived injustices,” says JWV National Commander Harvey Weiner

JWV condemns those who vandalized the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. on the night of May 31.

“To desecrate the World War II Memorial and other monuments denigrates those who fought and died to maintain the right to peaceful protest. Martin Luther King, Jr., whom I peacefully protested with in Washington on August 23, 1963, would be appalled,” Weiner said.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.