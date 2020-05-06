JWV Condemns Nazi Symbolism at Anti-Quarantine Protests

During this extraordinary time in our country’s history, many Americans have protested strict stay-at-home orders issued by their state’s governors.

Nazi slogans and symbols have appeared on signs at rallies in the states of Michigan, Illinois, and Idaho, among others.

While the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America (JWV) firmly believes in everyone’s first amendment right to protest, we are appalled by the use of Nazi symbolism at some of the protests taking place across the country.

JWV also condemns those comparing Coronavirus quarantine orders and elected officials to the Holocaust and Nazi leaders.

“The JWV will always expose and condemn the virus of anti-Semitism, wherever and whenever it raises its sickly head,” says National Commander Harvey Weiner.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.