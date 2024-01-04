JWV Member and Holocaust Survivor Shared Story

By Allan Cantor, Post 256

Ralph Hockley, born Rudolph Martin Hockenheimer, was a Holocaust survivor and Post 256 Jewish War Veteran member. Hockley was born on October 17, 1925 into a Jewish household in Karlsruhe, Germany. When Hockley was only eight years old, Hitler rose to power in Germany. In 1935, Hockley’s family escaped to Marseilles, France where Hockley learned French and excelled in school. Shortly after France was invaded, Hockley’s father was arrested for being an “enemy alien” and held in various concentration camps.

At only 14 years old, Hockley was expelled from school. Hockley became an interpreter for the American Friends Service Committee office (AFSC). Hockley used his connections in this position to secure his family, including his father, United States visas.

Ralph went to the draft board on his 18th birthday and began active duty on December 29, 1943. Hockley was a “Ritchie Boy” and was in Paris to celebrate the official end of World War II in Europe. Shortly after this, Hockley completed his service, but remained in the Army Reserve.

Hockley attended Syracuse University earning in BA in Soviet Studies in 1949. Following his degree, he returned to the U.S. Army before the start of the Korean War. Hockley served in seven campaigns in Korea where he earned a Bronze Star with a “V” device for Valor for service.

Hockley relocated to Dallas, TX where he became a member of Post 256. He published a book called Freedom is Not Free. This book detailed his experiences in Nazi Germany, and his service throughout the Korean War and the Cold War. In 2021, Hockley was awarded the Légion d’Honneur, France’s top civilian honor, in recognition of his heroism and service with their units in Korea.

Starting in 2022, Hockley began working closely with the Dallas Holocaust and Human Right Museum sharing his story with adult and student groups.

On November 8, 2023, Hockley passed away at 98 years old. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and his children, Cliff and Denise, stepchildren Kris, Heidi, and Kirk, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Eva Frankel.

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023