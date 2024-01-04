First Experience Away from Jewish Community

By Rabbi Heather Borshof

I grew up in central New Jersey, a county that had one of the largest Jewish populations in NJ. Public schools were closed for Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Passover. Even though I was exposed to other faith groups, I never thought twice about having to fight for or explain why I needed off for a Jewish holiday because it was never necessary.

When I first came into the military as a rabbi and Jewish chaplain, I discovered very quickly that Jews, as we are in the world, are a minority. In fact, I learned a new phrase: I am a “low-density faith” chaplain and Jews are a low-density faith religion in the military. This was a completely different experience for me than where I grew up and went to college.

For the first time, I met people who had never met a Jewish person. Many people do not recognize the tablets insignia that Jewish chaplains wear. Throughout my time in the military, and in particular during my time in Afghanistan, on a daily basis, individuals would inquire and ask what that “symbol” above my name was. I discovered that this was and is a wonderful opportunity to share who I am as a Jewish chaplain, and to communicate about who we are as a Jewish people. When we show our Judaism, whether that be the way we dress (wearing a Jewish star, or a kippah, or for me the Jewish tablets with the 10 commandments and the Star of David), we represent not just ourselves, but all of Judaism. So many people do not realize that Jews serve in the military and have always served in the military.

During my thirteen years on active duty in the Army as a Jewish chaplain, I have been fortunate to encounter very little antisemitism or opposition to practicing my faith freely. Once or twice, I have had leadership who did not respect or understand my requirement to serve the military Jewish community in addition to my regular officer responsibilities. However, most people are receptive and often even excited to meet a Jewish chaplain.

But I do know that for those Jewish military personnel who are not chaplains, the experience of finding others to be receptive and understand their needs is not always so easy. Many Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Airmen experience resistance when making a request to practice their Judaism. Whether that be for kosher meals or asking to be excused in order to attend worship services for a Jewish holiday, they are often met with opposition and are denied the chance to participate and practice their Judaism.

In the present day, we are facing more antisemitism than we have in recent years. That is not to say that it was not always there, but it is more public today and tolerated in a way that must be considered unacceptable to Americans. However, in the military I find that when Jewish people are refused the opportunity to practice their faith, it is more out of ignorance and a lack of understanding than it is out of antisemitism.

After the attacks on 7 October in Israel, Jewish students at many colleges and universities are experiencing antisemitism as they never have before. It is scary, upsetting, and problematic on many levels. I am currently stationed at West Point in NY, and I am pleased to see that the Jewish students here have not experienced that kind of antisemitism. In fact, many of the faculty have reached out and asked how they can be supportive of the Jewish community. It is a breath of fresh air, but I know that this is an anomaly and is not happening in many places around the country, so it is important that we speak up and speak out when we face antisemitism.

We have a strong Jewish community here at West Point, and our Cadets will be among the Jews who serve in the US military in future years. We hold several Jewish events and Shabbat services with Shabbat dinner on a regular basis here at West Point. The Jewish Cadets often bring their non-Jewish friends and they have a wonderful time. It is a terrific opportunity to expose those from other faith backgrounds to Judaism. This will give them a better understanding of the Jewish community when it is their time to be leaders in the Army and a fellow Jewish Soldier asks them for their help living their Jewish identity.

It can be challenging to be a “low-density faith.” Many have experienced first-hand the challenges that come with it, and it is important that we continue to educate others. As a low-density faith chaplain, I feel blessed to be able both to serve the military Jewish community and have an opportunity to work with all of those from other faiths as well. Everyone has so much to learn from one another, and together we can continue to teach each other, support each other, and make the military a stronger and more cohesive community.

L’shalom,

Rabbi Heather Borshof

Rabbi/Chaplain Heather Borshof was born in Brooklyn, NY and raised in Central NJ. She holds a BA in Judaic Studies and Philosophy from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, an MA in Jewish Education from Baltimore Hebrew University, and was ordained as a rabbi from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2010. Upon Ordination, Rabbi Borshof commissioned onto active duty in the United States Army and served as a Jewish Chaplain. She completed the Chaplain Basic Officer Leadership Course from Fort Jackson, SC in April 2011 and was assigned to Fort Belvoir, VA immediately following. In July 2013, she was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC with the 82nd Sustainment Brigade and deployed to Afghanistan in 2013-2014. From there, she was assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.From 2017-2020, she served as the chaplain for the Warrior Transition Battalion at Fort Belvoir, VA, working with Wounded Warriors, while also serving the Jewish community. Rabbi Borshof arrived to West Point NY in July 2023, and currently serves as the Jewish Chaplain providing support to all Cadets and the Garrison. She currently serves as a Major in the Army.

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023