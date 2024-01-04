By Larry Jasper, National Editor

Meet Raymond Elias, currently the Milwaukee, WI Post 701 Commander. When asked why he joined JWV, he says his son-in-law, Kim Queen (WI Department Commander and JWV Membership Chair), made a deal with him. Kim agreed to take his daughter off his hands if he would join JWV. Queen also got him to join the American Legion and the VA Medical Program. All parties seem happy with the result.

His military career began when he was drafted in 1956 at the age of 24 and served for two years as a clerk typist with the 1st Training Brigade Regimental Headquarters at Fort Knox, KY. His most memorable time was during the High Holidays when he and a friend were invited to attend a dinner in the home of a Jewish family in Louisville.

Following his active service, he returned to PA and served in the reserve for two additional years.

As seemingly unremarkable as his service was, that was not the case for his three older brothers.

His oldest brother Elvin served in WWII in the Philippines where he earned a Purple Heart.

His second older brother Herbert also served in WWII as an Army Air Corps Pilot in the Mediterranean. He flew B25s and B24s and was part of the raid on Ploiesti, Romania in 1942 which raid knocked out about 50% of Romania’s oil production that the Germans relied on. He was later shot down over Italy but managed to crash land in friendly territory with all crew surviving.

His third older brother Sherman served in Korea as a Crew Chief on C47s. His plane was also shot down and he rescued fellow crew and pilots for which he earned a Silver Star.

Brother Sherman was also a JWV member, in Pittsburg, PA, until his passing in 2021. He served the veteran community for many years and at his funeral, the Commanding General for the Pennsylvania National Guard presided over the Honor Guard and also delivered a eulogy.

Following Elias’s service he briefly worked as a draftsman for General Telephone Equipment and then joined Met Life where he progressed from being a clerk to salesman to manager. He worked for Met Life for 35 years.

Elias likes to travel. His travels took him to Greece (where his wife had family), Paris, England, and Mexico. He found the people friendly and enjoyed learning about the various places he went.

During his service and civilian work, he was fortunate to never experience any acts of antisemitism.

Elias now enjoys the post poppy programs, helping place flags on Memorial Day, and volunteering at the food pantry in Ozaukee County, WI. He previously helped for 16 years at the Jewish Food Pantry in Burbank, CA.

He previously wintered in CA and spent summers in WI. He says “I hate winter”.

Elias will turn 90 on February 12th!

