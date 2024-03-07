JWV Leads Letter Signed By 25 VSOs Expressing Solidarity for Israel

By Bryn Garick, Managing Editor

JWV Stands with Israel — JWV leads letter signed by 25 different VSOs and MSOs showing support, solidarity, and unity for Israel.

On November 3, 2023, JWV spearheaded a letter sent to Congressional leadership urging Congress to act and show solidarity and unity for Israel. The letter was signed by JWV National Commander Barry Lischinsky National Executive Director Ken Greenberg, and 25 other Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), Military Service Organizations (MSOs), and other veteran-focused groups.

The letter was addressed to Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

November 3, 2023

Dear Majority Leader Schumer, Republican Leader McConnell, Speaker Johnson, and Democratic Leader Jeffries:

The undersigned Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs) and Military Service Organizations (MSOs) representing more than six million current and former uniformed service members, veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors urge you to stand with Israel and in support of humanitarian and military funding. The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is leading this effort to demonstrate solidarity and unity from the larger veteran and military community in the United States. Now more than ever, we must stand against terrorism and the atrocities committed by Hamas and with our brothers and sisters in the Israeli Defense Forces.

The October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas, an Iranian proxy, were unprovoked and vicious, killing and maiming many Israeli civilian men, women, and children. Reports from the Middle East share barbaric atrocities including innocents being beheaded, whole families randomly being executed, women being raped, and people being kidnapped and held hostage for future trade-offs. Hamas, like ISIS, is a terrorist organization and terrorist activities are never justified. The United States must continue to fight for democracy and stand against terrorism wherever and whenever it occurs.

We believe that a strong national defense against terrorism is necessary to protect democracy. As such, the undersigned VSOs and MSOs urge you to stand with Israel and move swiftly to pass proposed emergency aid to Israel.

Thank you for all you do for service members and veterans, as leaders in Congress. We also commend your support for Israel at this critical time.

Sincerely,

COL Barry Lischinsky, USA, Ret., JWV National Commander

Kenneth Greenberg, JWV National Executive Director

List of signing organizations:

American Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor Memorial Society, American G.I. Forum, American Retirees Association, America’s Warriors Partnership, Association of the United States Navy, Blinded Veterans Association, Blue Star Families, Fleet Reserve Association, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Korean War Veterans Association, Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Reserve Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Military Order of the World Wars, Military-Veterans Advocacy, National Defense Committee, Non Commissioned Officers Association, Operation First Response, Sea Service Family, Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Ukrainian American Veterans, USCG Chief Petty Officers Association, Vets4Vet Leadership, Wounded Paw Project.

