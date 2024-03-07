JWV Well Represented at March For Israel

By Bryn Garick, Managing Editor

National Commander Barry Lischinsky, National Vice Commander Gary Ginsburg, Past National Commander Nelson Mellitz, Past National Commander David Magidson, and more than 25 members and patrons from twelve JWV departments donned JWV caps and gear before heading to the National Mall to demonstrate their support for Israel. On November 14, 2023 the Jewish Federations of North America (JNF) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations hosted a rally at the National Mall in Washington, DC.

NC Lischinsky emphasized JWV’s message was clear, “this march was to show support for Israel, stand in solidarity with the hostages and condemn antisemitism.”

JWV staff including National Executive Director Ken Greenberg and Director of Operations Greg Byrne met at JWV National Headquarters before walking with Lischinsky, Ginsburg and Magidson to the National Mall to attend the rally. They met with other JWV members and patrons, some of whom had traveled from as far as upstate New York to attend the rally.

JWV signs attracted individuals to stop and talk with JWV officials, thanking them for their service and inquiring about our organization and its work.

PNC Magidson remarked, “A multitude of groups wanted to have their picture taken with us, B’nai Brithers, Hillelers, etc. Why? We showed the hat. We are Jewish Veterans. Pride all around!”

The formal event started at 1 PM and lasted approximately two hours and a half hours.

Permits obtained prior to the event estimated a crowd of 60,000 people. According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency these numbers were exceeded, with 290,000 participants in-person. Reports included more than 250,000 tuned in to the livestream.

While the turnout exceeded expectations, a viral incident revealed some people were unable to attend. One incident prevented more than 900 people from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit from attending the rally. These people were abandoned at the airport after bus drivers refused to transport the protestors. Despite this antisemitic incident, the rally was considered an overwhelming success.

The event featured 30 different speakers, including three different relatives of Israeli hostages that spoke of their missing relatives, urging Hamas to return them home. As they spoke, the large crowd chanted “Bring Them Home.” Other speakers included actress Tovah Feldshuh, Israeli Artist Ishay Ribo, the a capella group The Maccabeats, and more.

The event also included political leaders such as the Co-Chairs of Bipartisan Task Force Combatting Antisemitism: Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ), Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC), as well as, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). These political leaders spoke about the United States’ commitment to stand with Israel, as well as showed unwavering support to condemn and defeat Hamas.

JWV NVC Ginsburg remarked, “The March for Israel was a moving, emphatic event with an unmistakable message: America stands with Israel.”

These sentiments were echoed by other JWV leadership.

NED Greenberg stated, “Today’s march was personally touching to me to see so many gather in unity to bring the hostages home. JWV will continue to be a strong voice in support of Israel.”

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023