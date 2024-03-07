A Drive to Collect Medical Supplies for Israel

The Jewish War Veterans Post 652 participated in a drive to collect medical supplies and bandages to send to Israel. Combat medics in Israel are working tirelessly to treat the injured, however, their medical supplies are running low and need to be replenished.

Jewish War Veteran member Ed Freeberg, collected medical supplies for the drive and brought them to the Sid Jacobson JCC which is the collection point for the supplies. He also publicized the drive online and spoke to numerous people about participating. A plane has been charted to fly the medical supplies to Israel.

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023