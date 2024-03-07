Special Focus on Antisemitism – December 2023

By Ken Greenberg, National Executive Director

JWV is in a unique position to have a special focus on antisemitism. JWV opposes all forms of discrimination and bigotry but is especially outspoken on antisemitism. During 2023, JWV leadership participated in numerous roundtables and called out individuals for hate speech and antisemitism. JWV will continue to be a strong voice to combat antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs.

As the only Jewish VSO, we’ve previously issued statements condemning antisemitic events and speeches. As instances of antisemitism across the country increase, especially following the terrorist attacks of October 7, JWV has continued to remain dedicated to the cause issuing a statement to Amazon regarding antisemitic product sales. JWV continues to remain active in the fight against antisemitism, monitoring and reporting on instances of antisemitism across the nation. These instances and JWV updates regarding them can be found in the information below. JWV direct action is marked blue and awareness is marked yellow.

JWV asks all Americans to be vigilant, learn, and educate our fellow citizens.

House Congressional Hearing on Campus Antisemitism

On December 5, 2023, the House Committee on Education & the Workforce heard from three university presidents regarding the rise in antisemitism on college campuses. JWV has continued to monitor the widespread instances of antisemitism on college campuses. Details related to actions of University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard are below.

University of Pennsylvania’s President and Chair Resign

In September 2023, JWV wrote to University of Pennsylvania’s President Elizabeth Magill and Chair Scott Bok regarding Palestine Writes Literature Festival. Following the Congressional Hearing, University of Pennsylvania’s President, Elizabeth Magill, and Chair, Scott Bok, submitted their resignation on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Julie Platt, the chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, was named the interim chair of the board of trustees of the University of Pennsylvania.

Harvard President Retains Support Following the Congressional Hearing

More than 500 Harvard faculty members supported University President Claudine Gay in a letter to the school’s board December 10, following intense blowback from a congressional hearing about the rise in antisemitism on campus, where Gay failed to clearly state whether calls for the genocide of Jews violated the Ivy League school’s rules.

New York Governor Releases Letter Condemning Antisemitism

JWV commends Governor Kathleen Hochul of New York on her strong statement on antisemitism. JWV urges it members to contact their Governors and ask them to make similar statements against antisemitism in their states and educational institutions.

JWV, Auxiliary, and Museum Leaders Call on Amazon to Remove Items Expressing Hatred

November 6th, 2023

Dear Mr. Jassy:

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America, (JWV), National Ladies Auxiliary (JWVA) and the National Museum of American Jewish Military History (NMAJMH) write to express concern on the critical issue of terrorism, hatred, bigotry, and antisemitism. Now more than ever, Americans must demonstrate solidarity and unity in standing against all kinds of expression of hatred. Officials from government, corporations, universities, nonprofits, and individual citizens are leading the effort.

We call on Amazon and its leadership to recognize a product that is offensive to many in your customer base and in the world. JWV, JWVA, and NMAJMH urge Amazon to stop selling and distributing offensive merchandise, including apparel, stickers and items on your website and commercial platform. The merchandise contains the phrase “From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free” and its meaning calls for the destruction of Israel and annihilation and elimination of the Jewish people. The attached is a sample from your website.

While we recognize the First Amendment provides for freedom of speech, terrorism and hatred are never justified. The slogan appeals to hatred, incites violence and bigotry and is deeply offensive across the global community. This is especially true since the terrorist attacks by Hamas on October 7, showing atrocities of innocents being beheaded, whole families randomly being executed, women being raped, and people being kidnapped and held hostage. All entities and individuals have a responsibility to prevent and not facilitate hatred and violence.

JWV, JWVA and NMAJMH have a long and extensive history of combatting antisemitism, hatred, and bigotry, advocating for America’s veterans, service members, their families, caregivers, and survivors since 1896 and supporting Israel. We urge Amazon to join us in combatting hatred and bigotry, advocating for veterans and service members, and supporting Israel, the lone democracy in the region.

Thank you for your attention and consideration. We look forward to working and partnering with you in the future.

Questions should be directed to our National Executive Director, Mr. Ken Greenberg by email at (kgreenberg@jwv.org) or 202 265 6280, extension 406.

Sincerely,

COL Barry Lischinsky, USA, Ret.

JWV National Commander (2023-2024)

Shirley Zak

JWVA National President

Elaine Bernstein

NMAJMH President

Veterans Affairs Lawyer Under Fire for Mocking Israelis

November 2023

JWV was alerted of behavior of a VA employee in the Office of General Counsel that was posted on Instagram and has been circulated in the Jewish press.

Shakeba Morrad, the employee in question, serves as an appellate attorney at Office of General Counsel for U.S. On November 12, 2023, Morrad posted a video on Instagram where she can be seen mocking Israelis pleading for the return of their citizens being held hostage by Hamas. The video was later deleted.

A Veterans Affairs spokesman confirmed to the Free Beacon that the agency is investigating the incident and that it does not tolerate antisemitism.

“We are aware of this incident, are investigating the matter, and will take any appropriate action,” said Terrence Hayes, the department’s press secretary. “There is no place at VA for antisemitism or any expression of bigotry or hatred.”

JWV Suspends Use of X (Formerly Twitter) Following Antisemitic Remarks

November 2023

JWV recently suspended use of the social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter. This comes after X’s owner, Elon Musk, gained notority for public antisemitic comments.

On November 15, 2023, Musk agreed with a tweet that said, “Jewish communities have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them” stating that the user was telling the “actual truth.” His response to this antisemitic tweet continues his ongoing support for the Great Replacement conspiracy theory, as well as providing implicit support for Nazism.

Coalition Building

JWV is strengthening our efforts by partnering with organizations like the Jewish National Fund, Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, Hillel, as well local JCCs and Synagogues by reaching out and expanding our message of combating antisemitism, sharing the legacy of Jews in military service, and telling the stories of 18 Jewish Medal of Honor recipients.

We also partner with VA and DOD officials on Holocaust Remembrance Day and Jewish American Heritage Month programs to educate their employees and constituencies and conduct programs at our Museum highlighting the service of Jewish veterans and service members.

JWV is a resource in helping to educate Americans. Education is the key to reducing antisemitic actions and incidents in America and around the world and in preserving the legacy of Jews in the military.

