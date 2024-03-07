JWV Member Honored by Atlanta Community

By Robert Max

On Wednesday, December 6, Robert Max was honored as one of the nominees for the Cobb Collaborative Jack Vaughn Jr. Human Services Award. The Georgia Cobb Collaborative engages and empowers local organizations to improve outcomes for families in Cobb County. Robert was nominated by Helen Scherrer-Diamond for his tireless work with the Jewish War Veterans. Robert has been the Commander of the Department of the Southeast of the JWV for over eight years and served concurrently for several years as Commander of Atlanta’s Post 112.

Robert has been with the Atlanta JWV Jewish War Veterans Post 112 for over 40 years. He is a proud leader and proud supporter of all military branches and reservists of all faiths. Robert has attended most National JWV organizational events. He is very personable, proud, and professional. Robert has brought in many new members, both Patrons (non-military members) as well as those who served in all military branches and/or in the reserves. Robert represents JWV at many other organizations’ events to honor those who served. Robert still works at Novelis as a Senior IT Manager. He has helped JWV with many presentations, bringing in military presenters and using his skills with social media. He has developed many new programs and initiatives in concert with the Atlanta Post Board. Board Meetings and member meetings are consistent and well attended and professionally handled. Robert is a very well-known, well-respected, generous, and kind Leader.

The Jewish War Veterans Post 112 has volunteered at the Veterans Atlanta Medical Center by hosting pizza parties and games. They have donated holiday gift cards to veterans in need, identified by the Atlanta VAMC Community Outreach Department. They donated a new big screen television to the VA Nursing home in Milledgeville. The JWV Post has raised funds for Veterans Support Organizations including the United Military Care (UMC) and the Veterans Empowerment Organization (VEO). Post members include holocaust survivors, veterans, active-duty servicemen and patrons. They organize placement of U.S. Flags at the Jewish Sections of Georgia Cemeteries and coordinate Poppy “Sales” at several Kroger locations on Veterans and Memorial Day holidays to honor those who have served. The post participates in the Yom HaShoah programs every year, held at Greenwood Cemetery, to honor holocaust victims. This program is sponsored by Eternal Life Hemshech. Robert also attends and staffs a volunteer table at the annual Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival event at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody, representing his organization and donating his time and money. He meets and greets the 4,500 people that attend and who visit the JWV table. The JWV also attends the ‘We Care Veterans” at the Cobb County Civic Center each year and donates time and money. In the last two months, JWV Post 112 has recently raised funds for donations both to Israeli Defense Forces to purchase protective equipment and the VA Medical Center’s Community Outreach Veterans in Need.

The current Post 112 Commander is Henry Levine. He and Robert can be contacted at (jwvpost112@gmail.com) for further opportunities to join the JWV as a member or patron, to participate in the excellent work, and attend presentations offered by the Atlanta Jewish War Veterans.

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023