VA Secretary McDonough’s Letter of Support and NC Lischinsky’s Reply
The Honorable Denis McDonough wrote to JWV stating that the VA “stands with [us] during this tragic time for the Jewish people in Israel, in the United States and around the world.”
National Commander Barry Lischinsky responded “[their] words demonstrate solidarity and unity and underscore the meaning of We Stand with Israel.”
Both letters can be read in their entirety here: