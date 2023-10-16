VA Secretary McDonough’s Letter of Support and NC Lischinsky’s Reply

The Honorable Denis McDonough wrote to JWV stating that the VA “stands with [us] during this tragic time for the Jewish people in Israel, in the United States and around the world.”

National Commander Barry Lischinsky responded “[their] words demonstrate solidarity and unity and underscore the meaning of We Stand with Israel.”

Both letters can be read in their entirety here:

