Michigan honors World War II Veterans in Memorial Park

By Alan Muskowitz, Department of Michigan

Michigan was famously known as the “Arsenal of Democracy” during WWII. In 2013, Michigan state Senate and House passed resolutions recognizing The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial as the state’s tribute to its contributions during WWII.

Now, 10 years later, the board of the memorial was making good on their promise to Michigan’s WWII veterans and Rosie the Riveters that a tribute to their sacrifice, both on the warfront and homefront, would have a permanent home in Royal Oak’s Memorial Park.

The Jewish War Veterans Dept. of Michigan have been longtime supporters of The Michigan WWII Legacy Memorial since JWV-MI Sr. Vice Commander Art Fishman introduced the project to them over a decade ago. They’ve been regular attendees at the memorial’s annual fundraising galas where Fishman and fellow JWV-MI Guy Stern have both been honored with the organization’s Victory Award.

JWV-MI have been regular financial contributors to the memorial project and purchasers of bricks for the Walk of Honor. Their latest donation came on the morning of the dedication when representatives of the JWV-MI gathered at the site for a special check presentation to the memorial board.

The highlight of the day was the official dedication of the memorial when Fishman, 96-, and 101-year-old Frances Masters, an original Rosie the Riveter, received standing ovations from the stage. The two were chosen to officially accept the memorial on behalf of all Michigan’s WWII veterans and Rosies.

Fishman, who served in the Navy, has volunteered tirelessly on behalf of the memorial project for the last 10 years. Even in the days leading up to the dedication you could find him assisting board members in the positioning of the brick pavers donated by all three JWV Michigan posts.

Volume 77. Number 3. 2023