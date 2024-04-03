VA Deputy Secretary Bradsher Gives Keynote Address at NEC Meeting

By Bryn Garick, Managing Editor

JWV welcomed Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher to speak at our Policy Committee during our NEC Meeting.

Bradsher began her remarks by thanking JWV, JWVA, and NMAJMH leadership, members and patrons for the invitation to speak, and their “selfless service to the country.”

She then brought up JWV’s work combating antisemitism, bigotry and hate, “Your work and the mission of JWV has never been more important than it is right now. The world was reminded of that fact after the depraved terrorist assault on Israel, which brutally reinforced the stark, sorrowful reality that antisemitism is rising here in our country and abroad.”

She continued, “Secretary McDonough has stated this often, but it bears repeating. So let me be clear. The Department of Veterans Affairs stands with you during this tragic time for the Jewish people in Israel, in the United States, and around the world. Discrimination, prejudice, and hatred in any form have no home at VA and no place in our great nation. At VA, we are committed to advancing an inclusive environment that values and supports the diverse communities we serve. It’s our individual and collective responsibility to do the work that’s necessary to counter antisemitism. Together, we reject those who distort history and peddle racist conspiracy theories. Together, we teach future generations so that they can stand up to injustice and defeat the scourge of antisemitism once, and for all. Together. Because that’s what humanity demands.”

She pivoted to discuss how VA has been delivering on their promise of serving veterans.

“When it comes to the benefits Vets have earned and deserve, we’re processing their claims faster than ever before. Altogether, VA processed nearly 2 million claims in 2023—shattering last year’s record by 16%. We’re also providing more care to Veterans this year. VA delivered more than 116 million health care appointments to Veterans, exceeding last year’s numbers by more than 3 million appointments.”

She explained an expansion in PACT Act benefits, “Starting in March—all toxic-exposed Vets will be eligible to enroll directly in VA health care under PACT Act. That means any Vet who served in the Gulf War, in Iraq, Afghanistan or any other combat zone after 9/11 is eligible for VA health care. Millions of additional Veterans will get access to VA health care.”

Bradsher closed her remarks with two personal stories.

“I grew up down the street from Lieutenant General Sidney Weinstein, known today as the ‘Father of Modern Military Intelligence.’ I’ve been thinking a lot about General Weinstein as I prepared for tonight’s remarks. He played a key role in my decision to join the Army. His story of service inspired me in other ways, too. His daughter and my friend, Halee, has written about what it was like for her dad to endure discrimination, bigotry, and violence as a young Jewish man in environments where he often felt like an outsider. I’m sure many of you have felt the same. He made it his mission to create an Army, an America, and a world that were fair and just to all. For me, his example stands as a symbol of humanity at its best one person supporting another, making the future better for the generations that follow,” Bradsher explained.

Bradsher continued, “There was a woman, Rosalie Flasinski, whose parents immigrated from Poland. Rosalie had a daughter in 1950, and another in 1954. Sadly, she passed away shortly after giving birth in 1954. So, her two daughters, Linda and Susan, were both put into a Catholic orphanage in Boston. Linda grew up in Arlington, VA, and met this guy, and they had a kid named Tanya. In 2002, my mother gets a call, and she finds out that she’s the daughter of Rosalie Alice Flasinski. And so, I stand here before you as Deputy Secretary Tanya Bradsher, and her granddaughter.”

She concluded, “That is what I see as the long-standing legacy at JWV. That is what you have been about since the Hebrew Union Veterans Association first waged war on antisemitism defending the rights of all service members and Veterans. That is what we are about at VA, too. This work takes all of us working together. VA can’t—and doesn’t—keep the promise to Vets alone.”

Volume 78. Number 1. 2024