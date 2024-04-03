NC Lischinsky Testifies Before Congressional Committees

By Bryn Garick, Managing Editor

On March 13, 2024, National Commander Barry Lischinsky testified to present our legislative priorities to the Joint House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee (SVAC). Prior to the hearing, JWV submitted a written testimony that can be read here: www.jwv.org/programs/legislative-priorities/

Gathered in the Hearing Room of the Cannon House Office Building, more than 20 JWV leaders, members, patrons, and staff watched as NC Lischinsky delivered his five-minute oral testimony designed to be a summary of the previously submitted document.

Lischinsky opened his remarks detailing his extensive military career spanning more than 34 years and his roles after retirement, including as the superintendent of Chelsea Soldiers Home.

Later, he emphasized the Jewish War Veterans’ commitment to fighting all forms of hatred, discrimination, and bigotry, particularly antisemitism, and their support for Israel.

“JWV condemns the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel and emphasizes that terrorist actions anywhere are never justified,” said Lischinsky. “JWV stands with Israel, its military, and its citizens and calls on all Americans to join us in condemning the terrorist attack. The remaining hostages must be immediately released and reconstituted with their families.”

Lischinsky highlighted JWV’s spearheaded effort to show unity and solidarity for Israel.

“We secured the signatures of 26 VSOs and MSOs representing millions of current and former uniformed service members, veterans, and their families to stand against terrorism and with our brothers and sisters in the Israeli Defense Forces,” Lischinsky continued.

Lischinsky also discussed other JWV legislative priorities including delivering timely, high-quality benefits and services to all veterans, fixing VA’s electronic health record system, supporting the Major Richard Star Act, and improving veteran suicide prevention/mental health care.

The written testimony also referenced JWV’s priority to remain “committed to addressing the specialized health care needs of our women veterans including increasing cancer screenings, improving mental health care and access, addressing infertility, and reducing intimate partner violence.”

This legislative priority prompted Representative Mike Levin (CA-49) to ask Lischinsky, “Why is it so important that we train providers to provide gender specific care?”

Lischinsky answered, “Women veterans are the fastest growing in VA enrollment with the rate to shortly match those in service, at almost 20%. Our sisters have fought for this country, and it is important to provide the right medical care, that they be recognized and respected for their contributions,” he continued, “We support the VA and their Women Veterans Health Mini-Residency three-day education and training course.”

Chairman Mike Bost (IL-12) also took the opportunity to ask NC Lischinsky a question regarding a VA employee’s antisemitic remarks (See Page 16) and if Lischinsky was happy with the VA’s response and handling of the situation.

Lischinsky responded that on January 29, 2024, he and NED Greenberg met with VA Secretary McDonough to discuss this incident. Secretary McDonough assured them that there were no biases or prejudice in the employee’s work.

Lischinsky continued, “JWV would be glad to work with anyone who wants to deal with antisemitism, bigotry, and hate. When freedom of speech is brought into the workforce and it has a connotation of antisemitism, bigotry and ,hate, and it affects your employees, customers or stakeholders, it’s no longer freedom of speech.”

Volume 78. Number 1. 2024