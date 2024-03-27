Post 580 Recognizes Louisiana Medal Recipients

By Carol Berman, Post 580

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, the Ben Katz Post 580 hosted a Louisiana Honor Medal Ceremony at Congregation Shir Chadash in Metairie, Louisiana Post 580. Post Commander Lt. Col. Carol Miles Berman (USA, Reserve) presented recipients with the medal on behalf of Louisiana. Post Quartermaster Joel Picker assumed the role of Acting Commander for this special meeting and ceremony. Acting Chaplain Rabbi Scott Hoffman gave a speech titled the “Jewish Warrior’s Sacrifice.” Penina Berman sang the National Anthem, and Hatikvah. Karen Sher, the daughter of World War II Veteran Hal Baumgarten and member of Congregation Shir Chadash, led the Pledge of Allegiance. The Joke of the Day was provided by Dr. Sol Heiman.

There were approximately 15 veterans who were awarded the medal, including two given to families that received medals on behalf of deceased WWII Veterans. Each medal came with a letter from Governor of LouisianaJohn Bel Edwards thanking the veterans and their families for their courage and sacrifice for our state and nation. The names of honorees were submitted by Ben Katz Post 580 to the State of Louisiana for approval and receipt of the medal.

“The Louisiana Veterans Honor Medal is an award created by former Governor Bobby Jindal that is only given to Louisiana Veterans who served the country during peacetime or wartime. In order to be eligible, the veteran must have been honorably discharged or killed in action,” said Post Commander Carol Berman.

Elliot Bain was among the veterans honored. An Ensign with a specialization in Auditing, his first assignment in New York led to him being instrumental for two major societal changes. The requirements for seatbelts in automobiles was due to one his audits – which started as an Army contract in the Spring of 1956. Another was when Dr. Georgios Papanicolaou was awarded a contract to conduct his famous Pap smears in New York. In Spring 1957, Bain was the auditor that approved the expenses for pap smears at two New York Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals.

Another veteran honored was Umika Cohen, a retired Army Sergeant First Class, who is currently a VA employee at the Southeastern Louisiana Veterans Healthcare System, where she continues

to serve beside veterans. Another is John Shallet, who served on Active Duty during the Vietnam Era, but continues his service to country and community as a social worker and mentors future social workers. And there is Hugo Kahn – who fled Germany with his family after Kristallnacht when he was seven years old, he is now a husband, father, and G-dfather to hundreds of Jewish children through his support and work at the Jewish Community Day School in Metairie, Louisiana.

Dr. Sol Heiman was the oldest recipient of the day. He was President Eisenhower’s pilot’s optometrist during his service. Dr. Sol will be 95 years old this year. Born and raised in New Orleans, he

joined Air Force in 1951 as an enlisted man. His first assignment was in the Pentagon’s Reading Improvement Lab in Washington DC. Dr. Sol taught officers with third grade-level reading comprehension during the five-week intervention – he helped them pass tests and increase reading comprehension significantly. He later received a Direct Commission and became an Air Force optometrist.

Dr. Sol witnessed and experienced antisemitism during his career. He testified as the treating optometrist on the behalf of a Jewish American airman during the airman’s bad conduct trial. Dr. Sol produced documentation to show how the Airman had an eye condition interfering with his duties – the charges were dismissed. However, the Post General decided to reinstate the charges and the person was dismissed from the military regardless. Dr. Sol was also given menial jobs due to antisemitism. When in 100-degree Texas weather, his senior sergeant gave him a wheelbarrow and told him to pick up rocks. Nothing was done with the rocks, of course.

If you or a loved one served in the US Military and is/was a resident of Louisiana, please contact Post Commander Carol Berman at commandernolap580jwv@gmail.com or Post Adjutant Judy Newman at jnewman85@cox.net for more information. Please allow Ben Katz Post 580 to give honor to you and your family, as it is deserved.

Volume 78. Number 1. 2024