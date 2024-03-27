JWV Post 105 Presents 59th Annual Four Chaplains Brotherhood Award

By Richard Goldenberg, Post 105

Members of the JWV across the Capital District joined with Albany Post 105 to remember the World War II service and sacrifice of the Four Chaplains and present the annual Brotherhood Award to Justine Crowley-Duncan of Latham, NY, on February 25, 2024 at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady.

The annual event honors four Army chaplains who gave their lives in the sinking of a troopship. The Brotherhood Award honors those whose service and devotion in the practice of brotherhood are deserving of community recognition.

“We honor people who have given selfless service that is commensurate with the legacy of the Four Chaplains,” said Albany Post 105 Commander Fred Altman.

Albany Post 105 have held the ceremony to remember the Four Chaplains and recognize those who live up to their legacy since 1966.

“The ceremony and program was outstanding and I extend my thanks to all JWV personnel involved,” said NVC Gary Ginsburg.

The Four Chaplains were Reverend George Fox, a Methodist minister from Lewiston, PA, Rabbi Alexander Goode from Brooklyn, NY, Dutch Reformed Reverend Clark Poling, from Schenectady, NY, and Father John Washington, a Roman Catholic priest from Newark, NJ.

The ship was torpedoed shortly before 1 a.m. on February 3, 1943. The chaplains provided comfort and direction to soldiers as the ship rapidly sank. They gave their own life jackets to others and calmly prayed as the ship slipped under the North Atlantic waters.

“In their legacy, we chose this year’s honoree for her selfless service to others that these Four Chaplains exhibited 81 years ago this month,” Altman said.

Nearly 100 attendees filled the Poling Chapel at the First Reformed Church. The diverse group included Gold Star Mothers, local veterans organizations, representatives of the First Reformed Church, the Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, members of the New York State Assembly and Senate, and the region’s congressional representative, Congressman Paul Tonko.

“Lieutenant (Chaplain) Clark Poling ministered to this very congregation within the walls of that historic old sanctuary up until his final and fateful deployment aboard the troopship Dorchester,” Altman said.

“We are truly honored we are to be in this beautiful chapel that is named for one of the Four Chaplains,” Altman continued. “His spirit, and through him, the spirit of his three comrades, is in these walls. Can you just feel it? We can.”

“We chose Justine because her character and her more than 30 years of dedicated advocacy for our veterans, meets the profile of the Four Chaplains admirably,” Altman said.

She served as Veteran Service Chair with the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the U.S.A. for more than 13 years, supporting her lodge, her district, and the state. She organized a statewide Elks raffle fundraiser for the Fort Drum United Services Organizations, raising close to $14,000.

“As she expressed to me, it was one step at a time. One rung of the ladder at a time,” he said.

It began with a simple offer to be a pen pal to a service member deployed the Persian Gulf War in 1990, Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Altman explained.

“It is a little thing, but it means a lot, that’s how Justine got started,” he said.

Crowley-Duncan emphasized her spirituality as a bedrock of her commitment to helping others.

“Every morning I read scripture, this morning the passage that I read started with ‘I am leading you, step by step, through your life, hold my hand in trusting dependence, letting Me guide you through this day.’ This was a step-by-step journey.”

“Spirituality can and should bring us all together, so today is very special,” said New York State Senator Pat Fahy in presenting a citation to Crowley-Duncan. “Justine, at such a difficult time in our world, I think it is truly wonderful you have been chosen to receive this award.”

New York State Senator Jake Ashby, a former Army Reserve captain thanked Crowley-Duncan for her support.

“If you were in remote areas, you wouldn’t come into contact with chaplains very much. When I came back, it was not easy, and Justine was there,” Ashby said. “She was there for many veterans and their families. And continues to do that work. Continues to inspire me.”

Crowley-Duncan has been the Secretary of the Not-For-Profit Capital Region Veterans Memorial Legacy Project. She raised funds for the project to create a museum, veterans café, resource center, and monuments listing our Capital Region military personnel killed in combat. The Legacy Project will be built on six acres in Glenville, NY.

“Justine, I know you’ve done some wonderful and miraculous thing for our veterans. You go above and beyond that, you go across the state of New York and we thank you for that,” said New York State Senator Jim Tedisco.

Crowley-Duncan said she was humbled and emotional to learn of her selection for the award, having volunteered alongside prior awardees.

“I had 30 years of memories that just came rushing back. I never thought I’d be standing here today for this award. For years, it was all about thanking the people that paved the way for us. This was my way to say thank you.”

Crowley-Duncan ended with a piece of advice for others.

“When I joined in the Elks, my kids were small and I said I’m gonna start small. And I said I’m going to give what I can give,” she said. “When people come to join the Elks, I tell them, ‘Start slow because then it will be a journey that will be forever.’”

