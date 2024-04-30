JWV’s Statement On University Protests and Safety of Jewish Students on Campuses Across the Nation

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA denounces the antisemitic protests on the campuses of universities across the United States in the strongest way. “Protests are unlawful when they threaten and target the lives of others. We demand the respective University leadership prevent or shut down the encampments, discipline harassers, protect the safety of not only Jewish students but all students. All universities are obligated to restore the campus to a safe environment for all students and faculty,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired).

“JWV has always stood up to hatred, bigotry, and antisemitism wherever and whenever it occurs as in the past, we will not remain silent now or in the future. University leadership must be accountable to provide a safe and secure environment for their Jewish students, faculty, and staff. We call on leadership to put an end to the rising tensions on campus and restore civility.”

JWV remains gravely concerned that similar protests have begun at multiple universities across the country. Commander Lischinsky continued, “While JWV recognizes the First Amendment provides for freedom of speech, hatred and violence are never justified. Once the speech targets those of a specific ancestry and incites violence, the University has a responsibility to prevent and eliminate that behavior from the campus community.”

