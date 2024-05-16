JWV’s Statement On U.S. Shipment Arms to Israel

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) strongly objects to the U.S. Government’s decision to withhold weapons from the Congressionally passed package and planned shipment to Israel. “The United States must stand with and support the only democratic ally in the region. Withholding weapons from the package sends the wrong message at this sensitive time and conflicts with the U.S. claim of our ironclad commitment to Israel,” said JWV National Commander Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired).

“Congress’s bipartisan and supermajority passage should proceed without delay. The U.S. should not undermine Israel’s efforts to defeat Hamas. Withholding the weapons also delays the release of all hostages, including Americans, and could potentially prolong the war.” JWV calls on all government officials to provide all weapons in the package to Israel without delay.

