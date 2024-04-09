JWV Signs 4+1 Commitment to Hire Military Spouses

On April 2, 2024, the Jewish War Veterans of the USA signed the 4+1 Commitment — a program developed by Blue Star Families, Hiring Our Heroes, and Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership to hire and support military spouses. This program is a voluntary commitment by employers to adopt policies that expand employment and career opportunities for military spouses.

“JWV is committed to supporting veterans and service members, and believes that obligation extends to their families, including caregivers and survivors. In the past four months, two military spouses have joined the JWV team,” said JWV National Commander COL Barry Lischinsky (Retired). “JWV has benefited from their knowledge of the military and veteran communities in carrying out our mission. Both hires underscore our commitment to the 4+1 pledge and in supporting our service members and their spouses.”

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.