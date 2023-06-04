JWV Condemns CUNY Law School Speaker’s Comments and Calls on CUNY Leadership to Denounce Antisemitic Remarks

﻿Jewish War Veterans National Commander Colonel Nelson L. Mellitz, USAF, Retired, “expressed outrage at the hate filled graduation speech delivered at the City University of New York (CUNY) Law School graduation by Fatima Mohammed.“

Jewish men and women have served in the U.S. military in greater numbers than our percentage of the total population, since the founding of our great republic to preserve the right of free speech. The Fatima Mohammed anti-Jewish hateful graduation speech is a direct attack against what we have fought so hard to preserve for almost 250-years. “Her comments are extreme, inflammatory, filled with anger and have no place in any setting in the United States,” said Mellitz.

JWV calls on CUNY and the law school leadership to take immediate action to denounce her antisemitic remarks and assure that students are not provided a forum to promote hatred and antisemitism in the future.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.