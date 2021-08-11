Jewish Veterans are Coming to New Orleans!

WASHINGTON, DC – The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is proud to announce New Orleans, LA as the site of its 126th Annual National Convention from August 15-20, 2021. Our convention is where Jewish members of the uniformed services and veterans come together to solve issues within their community. From fighting anti-Semitism in the military, to speaking with Jewish youth about the merits of military service, JWV is the only place where these important matters are being addressed.

JWV members from across the country will congregate at the Omni Royal Orleans Hotel to participate in several annual business sessions and hear from some great guest speakers.

Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Donald Remy will address the members of JWV and the JWVA (Ladies Auxiliary) during our opening ceremony at 11:30am CDT on Monday.

Our opening session will take place at 4:00pm CDT on Monday, August 16, and will feature the President and CEO of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation, Marina Jackman.

On Wednesday, at 2:30pm CDT, our members will hear about preventing veteran suicide from Dr. Daniel DeBrule.

The convention will conclude on Thursday, August 19, with a banquet honoring National Commander Jeffrey Sacks, and the installation of the 2021 National Commander, who will be elected during the week. We want to thank Louisiana for its warm hospitality, and we cannot wait to see you there!

For more information or a complete schedule of events, please contact JWV National Programs and Public Relations Director Cara Rinkoff at (202) 265-6285.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

