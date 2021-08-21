JWV Elects New National Commander and Vice Commander

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected Alan Paley National Commander and Nelson Mellitz National Vice Commander during its 126th National Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 19, 2021.

Paley enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1966 and served as a Weapons Specialist on Phantom F-4D fighter aircraft at bases in West Germany, Italy, and Libya. He joined New Jersey JWV Post 651 in 1968 as an in-service member. Following his honorable discharge in 1970 he became active in JWV and rose through the ranks of his post becoming one of the youngest Post Commanders in JWV. In 1979 he was elected Bergen County, New Jersey Council Commander. He relocated to Florida in the early 1980s and later transferred to Florida Post 606, serving as Post Commander from 1996 to 2016. While serving as Post Commander, he was elected Commander of Broward, Palm Beach County Council in 1999. In 2015 he was elected the Commander of the Department of Florida and served in that capacity until 2019. Since 2016 he has been the National Budget Chairman and in 2019 was also appointed as the National Adjutant. In 2020, Alan was elected to the newly created position of National Vice Commander. He is a life member of both JWV and NMAJMH and has over 51 years of continuous service to JWV. In civilian life, Alan is the Chief Financial Officer of Overseas Cargo, Inc., a third-party logistics and warehouse service provider specializing in the handling, storage, and exportation of perishable goods. He has three children and one grandchild.

Mellitz continues an over 80-year family legacy of serving in the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. Nelson served 32 years in the United States Air Force. He has been based at more than 13 different locations within the U.S. and overseas during five major wars and other combat operations. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1970 as an E-1 and was assigned to a Civil Engineering Unit as a Site Development Specialist. Over the next nine and half years he was promoted to Master Sergeant (E-7). He was awarded a direct commission to 2nd Lieutenant in 1980 and assigned to the Acquisition Career field with a specialty in U.S. Government Contracting. Nelson was promoted to full Colonel in 1998. He has received over 20 military awards and decorations including the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq Meritorious Citation. Nelson has held many leadership positions in JWV including National Quartermaster, National Chief of Staff, Commander of Post 126, Council Commander, and Department of NJ Commander, among others. Nelson is Vice President of World Wide Business Operations for Land Sea Air Security, LLC. LSA Security markets proven military defensive equipment. He has been married to Debbie Markowitz Mellitz for 41 years and they have two daughters.

We wish Paley and Mellitz a successful year!

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.