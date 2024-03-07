Wedding Bells in Wake of October 7 Attack

On October 22, 2023, Jewish War Veterans USA Post 1 Life Patron Mitchell Mernick and his wife Helena Ross announced the marriage of their eldest son Ben Mernick to Dvorah Hofnung.

This wedding was hosted at an IDF Armor Battalion Command Base.

Ben grew up in New York City, but moved to Israel later in his life. He is an IDF reservist who was reactivated following the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

The couple had announced their engagement on October 7.

The wedding was planned with 20 hours’ notice. It was attended by Ben’s entire platoon, friends, and some family from Israel.

As Ben and Dvorah stated in their emailed wedding invitation in Hebrew: “It is with an excited and thrilled heart that we have decided to announce in a loud voice that ‘The Nation of Israel lives’ and the mitzvah of the hour is to build a new home in Israel.

Volume 77. Number 4. 2023