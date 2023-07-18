By Larry Jasper, National Editor

Do you know what a patron is? Article V of our Constitution says “Any supporter of JWV that upholds, reflects, and pursues the values of JWV may become a Patron.” It is further stated that “Patrons are not members of JWV…”

So what is the motivation for a person to become a Patron? That question was answered by Steve Falkowitz of Post 373.

Falkowitz stated that his family has a history of service to our nation. He had three great-uncles who all served in World War II, he has cousins who served, and his father served for six years during the early years of the Vietnam War. He, however, did not serve.

Falkowitz became a patron because he was asked, just as his dad became a Life Member of JWV because he was asked. His dad was originally a member of Post 212 in Wilkes Barre, PA where he was also active in the Jewish Community and served as President of the local JCC.

Falkowitz’ s motivation for being a part of JWV was to give back to his community and nation for all it has given him. He believes in supporting his community and Jewish organizations and causes. His post actively supports the veterans at the local VA Hospital and other veterans’ organizations in the area. He said, “giving is a Jewish thing, it is Jewish to support your community and perform mitzvot.”

When first asked to become a patron he was reluctant as he did not serve. He wondered what he had to contribute. “I have no knowledge of the military,” he said. He felt being a part of the post was like “skipping the line.” That all quickly changed.

Upon becoming a patron he became involved in many post activities, including learning drill and ceremonies to participate in the post Color Guard. He has carried flags and performed rifle drills. He felt it was a true honor to carry the nation’s flag. He brought with him his skills as a graphic designer and almost immediately began helping with the monthly newsletter and other print matter. He currently serves as the Post Adjutant and has also become the Department Adjutant.

His wife Tracy also became a patron. Tracy is an attorney and serves as the Post Judge Advocate.

Falkowitz feels the JWV does so much good in giving back to other veterans and the community, a value his dad instilled in him at a young age. He has a great deal of love for his dad and brought him on board as a member of Post 373.

For Falkowitz it has become a family affair.

His aspirations are to see the country stick to its core principals. He feels it is time to bring the country back together and end the divisiveness.

A patron is someone who has not served in uniform, but wishes to serve those who served. Falkowitz is a fine example of what a patron should be.

Volume 77. Number 2. 2023