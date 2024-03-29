JWV Statement on the Passing of Senator Joe Lieberman

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, former U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman passed away at the age of 82. Senator Lieberman made history as the first Jewish vice presidential nominee of a major party when he was selected as Al Gore’s running mate in the 2000 election. He was an observant Jew, a renowned supporter of Israel, and a distinguished public servant who served four terms in the U.S. Senate.

“Senator Lieberman was an inspiration to American Jews. He was dedicated to fighting antisemitism during his time in Congress and as a board member of JWV’s partner the ‘Combat Antisemitism Movement,’” stated JWV National Commander U.S. Colonel Barry Lischinsky (Retired). “Senator Lieberman’s tireless public work, and steadfast commitment to freedom will serve as his legacy and a continued inspiration to Jews everywhere. My sincerest condolences go out to Senator Lieberman’s family including his beloved wife and his children.”

May his memory be a blessing.

