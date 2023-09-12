JWV Elects New National Commander and Vice Commander

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected its 92nd National Commander, Colonel Barry Lischinsky, USA, Retired of Massachusetts and 4th National Vice Commander, Command Sergeant Major Gary Ginsburg, USA, Retired of New York during its 128th Annual National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

National Commander (NC) Barry Lischinsky joined JWV while serving on active duty in 2000 and became a life member after his retirement from the military.

NC Lischinsky’s goal “Mission first, Veterans always,” is aligned with our JWV National Constitution Preamble, “We must continue to advocate for all Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. We must tell our story, that Jews served faithfully with honor and distinction, in every conflict throughout our history. We must continue to counter antisemitism, bigotry, and hate. Increasing our Membership must be given a top priority to help achieve our goals. It all starts by increasing our visibility and working with our local community partners.”

NC Lischinsky has held command and staff positions at all levels within the Jewish War Veterans including National Vice Commander, National Chief of Staff, National Membership Chairman, Commander Department of Massachusetts, and Commander North Shore Post 220.

Lischinsky began his 34-year military career in 1969 as an enlisted combat medic and throughout the years achieved the rank of Colonel. Lischinsky relinquished brigade level command in July 2004.

In September 2007, Colonel Lischinsky served as a Senior Army Instructor, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps in two Boston, Massachusetts public high schools. There he instilled in high school students the core values of citizenship, leadership, and service to the community. In 2015, Lischinsky became Deputy Superintendent at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and one year later was appointed Acting Superintendent by the Governor. Lischinsky retired from State service in March 2017.

National Vice Commander (NVC) Gary Ginsburg has been a life member of both the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) and the National Museum of American Jewish Military History since 2016. Ginsburg is the third generation of his family to serve in the JWV. His grandfather and father were longtime JWV members of Post 131 in Syracuse, NY.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the national vice commander in support of the longest servicing veterans’ organization in the United States. I will focus on increasing membership of the Jewish men and women veterans who served honorably in defense of our nation,” stated Ginsburg.

He held multiple leadership positions for the JWV Department of New York following 33 years as a Soldier in the US Army. He served both in the states and overseas. Gary Ginsburg retired in the rank of Command Sergeant Major culminating with three assignments at brigade and battalion levels of command.

He graduated with honors from the US Army Sergeants Major Academy in 1999 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University and a graduate degree (using his GI Bill benefits) from the University of Southern California.

We wish Lischinsky and Ginsburg a successful year!

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, fights antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

