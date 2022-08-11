JWV Elects New National Commander and Vice Commander

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV) is pleased to announce it has elected it’s 91st National Commander, Nelson Mellitz of New Jersey and 3rd National Vice Commander, Barry Lischinsky of Massachusetts during its 127th National Convention in Savannah, Georgia on August 11, 2022.

National Commander Nelson Mellitz joined the Jewish War Veterans in the early 1990s while still on active duty as part of his family’s 80-year legacy of serving the organization.

During his upcoming year leading JWV, he wants the organization, ”to continue to embody the capabilities and precepts that distinguish it from other military and veteran’s organizations. We will go back to our roots to fight increasing anti-Semitism, communicate with federal, state, and local Congressional representatives about the importance of supporting the military, veterans, their families, and Jewish communities, and partner with other organizations that support our mission. We will advocate frequently for the State of Israel wherever the opportunity presents itself.”

Mellitz continues an over 80-year family legacy of serving in the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America. He held many leadership positions in JWV including National Vice Commander, National Quartermaster, National Chief of Staff, Department of NJ Commander, and Council Commander.

Mellitz served 32 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Colonel.

Nelson is Vice President of World Wide Business Operations for Land Sea Air Security, LLC. LSA Security markets proven military defensive equipment.

He has been married to Debbie Markowitz Mellitz for 42 years and they have two daughters.

National Vice Commander (NVC) Barry Lischinsky joined JWV while on active duty in 2000 and became a life member after leaving the service.

As NVC Lischinsky stated his goals: “My primary goal is to increase membership and to secure partnerships with others to support veterans, servicemembers and their families.” Building on the legacy of Past National Commander Harvey Weiner, “I want to make sure everyone knew that Jews served in the military, and to promote that Jews served honorably, were injured and even died in service, from the Revolutionary War to the present,” said Lischinsky.

Lischinsky has held numerous positions at all levels within the Jewish War Veterans including National Chief of Staff, National Membership Chairman, Department of Massachusetts Commander, and Post Commander.

Lischinsky began his 34-year military career in 1969, retiring as a Colonel in 2004. In 2015 became Deputy Superintendent at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea, Massachusetts, and one year later was appointed Acting Superintendent by the Governor. Lischinsky retired from State service in March 2017.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.