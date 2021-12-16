Department of Minnesota Celebrates 76th Anniversary

By DC Lou Michaels

The Department of Minnesota celebrated its 76th anniversary with a dinner at Mancini’s Steakhouse in St. Paul, Minnesota on October 13. The Department has held its annual dinner at this location since 1946.

This year more than 115 people attended the event, including National Commander Alan Paley and National President of the Jewish War Veterans Auxiliary Sandra Cantor.

The annual dinner is always connected to the city of St. Paul’s Winter Carnival and its Senior Royalty were once again in attendance. Senior Royalty knighted NC Paley and NP Cantor along with a few others. This is the fourth year in a row that JWV National Commanders have attended the dinner and were knighted in connection with the Winter Carnival.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum of the state’s 4th District sent a certificate of congratulations to JWV Posts 152, 331, and 354 on their work for both JWV and their community. The certificate also recognized Department Commander Lou Michaels on his work, including his induction into the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Volume 75. Number 4. 2021