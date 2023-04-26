Cadet Training & Promotion Ceremony

Members of North Shore Post 29 in Illinois attended the promotion of one of its members, Chaplain Dovid Grossman of the Civil Air Patrol Air Force Auxiliary, to the rank of Major. Before the promotion ceremony, Grossman led a character development class for Civil Air Patrol Cadets. With a wealth of wisdom in the room, veterans and CAP senior members paired off with cadets to discuss each question in the curriculum. Grossman said it was exhilarating to witness the multigenerational interactions and to hear insights they shared with each other.

Volume 77. Number 1. 2023