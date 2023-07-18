A Day of Honor

By Greg Lee

The Jewish War Veterans Department of California partnered with the American Legion and the Los Angeles County Department of Mil-Vet Affairs to host an event honoring Medal of Honor recipients at Bob Hope Patriotic Hall on April 11.

The featured guest was Medal of Honor recipient, Colonel Jack Jacobs, a JWV life member.

The event began with a roundtable featuring Jacobs, JWV National Commander Nelson Mellitz, and others from the military and veteran communities. They discussed the needs of minority and female veterans and the challenge of homeless veterans.

Dr. Shad Meshad, founder of the National Veterans Foundation and the VA Vet Centers said, “Despite other factors including substance abuse and mental health, the one common denominator among homeless veterans is the lack of affordable housing.”

Dr. Steve Braverman, the Director of the VA’s Greater Los Angeles Veterans Medical Center said that when it comes to female veterans, “We have created dedicated women’s clinics, separate waiting areas, and even separate entrances to our facilities. We do not tolerate harassment of any of our patients, especially our women veterans.”

Mellitz spoke about the Jewish War Veterans and its fight against both bigotry and antisemitism.

After the roundtable, there was a ceremony honoring both Jacobs and another Medal of Honor recipient, Captain Ben Salomon. Jacobs unveiled a painting by artist David Schwartz which featured Salomon. The painting is the latest addition to a collection called “True Honor,” which features Jewish Medal of Honor recipients.

Congressman Brad Sherman presented Mellitz and Jacobs with American flags that were flown over the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

One highlight of the day was Jacobs administering the Oath of Enlistment to a new Army Recruit.

The positive response generated from this event has provided inspiration for similar events in selected cities across America.

