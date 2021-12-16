USS Olympia: Centennial of Unknown Soldier’s Voyage Home

By National Vice Commander Nelson Mellitz

On October 25, I represented JWV on the USS Olympia at Independence Seaport Museum (ISM) in Philadelphia for the 100 Years Later recognition ceremony. This event commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Unknown Soldier’s journey home aboard the USS Olympia. On October 25, 1921 the United States World War I Unknown Soldier returned from France on that ship.

The USS Olympia’s journey home with the Unknown Soldier started at Le Havre, France and after a 16-day voyage concluded at the Washington Navy Yard. En route to the nation’s capital, the Olympia ran into two hurricanes which generated waves that were 20 to 30 feet high. I stood on the Olympia’s upper deck, where 100 years ago, the Unknown Soldier’s casket was tied down and only two deck plates helped to anchor it in place. During the journey, Marine guards stood watch over the casket on the ship’s upper deck. Several times they physically held down the casket so it would not float overboard. The Olympia arrived at the Washington Navy Yard on November 9, 1921 six days later than expected.

During the ceremony on October 25, the USS Olympia bells were rung to mark the exact moment the Unknown Soldier was brought aboard on October 25, 1921. Later in the ceremony, a gun volley took place between the Olympia on the Philadelphia side and the Battleship New Jersey on the New Jersey side of the Delaware River to mark the moment Olympia got underway from Le Havre, France.

2021 marks the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

It was my great honor to participate in the USS Olympia commemoration event.

Volume 75. Number 4. 2021