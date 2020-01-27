Trump Must Apologize for Remarks about Traumatic Brain Injuries

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America calls on President Donald Trump to apologize for his insensitive remarks about service members who received traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) during a missile attack by Iran on U.S. bases in Iraq on January 8.

Trump originally said there were no injuries to any American personnel after the missile attack. The Department of Defense has since announced at least 34 service members suffered TBIs.

In response to reports of service members with TBIs, Trump said, “I heard they had headaches and a couple of other things, but I can report that it’s not very serious.” Trump also said, “I don’t consider them [TBIs] severe injuries relative to other injuries that I have seen.”

Both of these remarks are counterproductive at a time when TBIs are becoming a more common injury among members of the military and must be taken seriously.



