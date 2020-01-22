The Jewish War Veterans Condemns Stabbing of Jews at Hanukkah Celebration

The Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. strongly condemns the latest in a series of violent attacks against Jews in the greater New York City area, including the latest in Monsey, New York.



JWV thanks the police for their work to quickly apprehend the man believed to be responsible for stabbing five people inside a rabbi’s home on the 7th night of Hanukkah.



We pray for the speedy recovery of those who were hurt and their families.



JWV supports New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s move to direct the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to “hold the attacker accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”



Our organization will continue its commitment to fighting anti-Semitism wherever it exists and speak up for not only Jewish veterans, but the Jewish people.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.