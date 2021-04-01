Support for Global War on Terrorism Memorial

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America has signed on as a supporter of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. We have written an open letter to lawmakers, calling for their support of the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act (HR. 1115 and S. 535), which would allow the foundation to build the memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.

