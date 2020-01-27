Statement on the 75th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

On January 27, 1945 a group of soldiers from the Soviet army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in Poland.

Today marks the 75th anniversary of that liberation.

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America calls on Jews and non-Jews around the world to remember the over one million people who were killed at the camp before the liberation and those who managed to survive.

The horrific events that took place at Auschwitz and other concentration camps should never be forgotten. As the number of survivors dwindle, we must ensure that future generations are aware of what happened so history can never repeat itself.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America is the oldest active veterans’ organization in America. JWV is dedicated to upholding America’s democratic traditions and fighting bigotry, prejudice, injustice, and discrimination of all kinds. As a national organization, JWV represents the voice of America’s Jewish veterans on issues related to veterans’ benefits, foreign policy, and national security. JWV also commits itself to the assistance of oppressed Jews worldwide.