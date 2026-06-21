Statement of National Commander Scott Stevens Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA

Opposing the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act (TCAVA) H.R.9237/S.4744

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA strongly oppose the proposed disability benefit cuts in The Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. Congress should not offset the cost of expanding benefits for combat-injured veterans by cutting disability compensation and health care benefits for future generations of disabled veterans,” said National Commander Scott Stevens. Stevens emphasized, “The proposed disability cuts for sleep apnea and tinnitus in Section 108 set a precedent for codifying benefit reductions in law, opening the door for Congress to cut benefits in the future. JWV finds this unacceptable and urges Congress to find another offset to fund TCAVA’s provisions.”

According to the VA, an estimated 1.5 million veterans would be denied $57 billion in earned benefits under Section 108. Stevens added, “This is not savings; it is simply a denial of benefits to future veterans who have not yet had the chance to claim them.”

Stevens made clear that the decision was difficult and complex, given JWV’s strong support for the Major Richard Star Act (§101), the Love Lives on Act (§102), the Sharri Briley and Eric Edmundson Veterans Benefits Expansion Act (§104), and the Fallen Servicemembers Religious Heritage Restoration Act (§503). Stevens reiterated, “The Fallen Servicemembers § 503 is extremely important because it authorizes grants to replace the Latin Cross with the Star of David headstone on graves that were erroneously marked. JWV will continue to support these measures and others in TCAVA and looks forward to working with all in Congress to find alternative funding for TCAVA.”

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About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

The Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA was founded in 1896 and is the longest-serving VSO. It is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the United States military, both in peacetime and in war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.

June 21, 2026