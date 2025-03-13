Statement of JWV National Commander Ginsburg: ‘Profound Sadness on Bibas and Lifshitz Hostage Identification’

“The brutality of Hamas’ terrorist acts continues to be in the headlines of the worse kind,” said Jewish War Veterans of the USA (JWV) National Commander Gary Ginsburg. The horror of the last 500-plus days is again tragically brought central to our hearts and souls.

“The unimaginable loss to the Bibas and Lifshitz families brings renewed anguish and profound sadness to Jews across the world. The smiling faces on October 7, 2023, of nine-month-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel Bibas, once the beacon of hope for their safe return, shattered the hope for their safe return by their identification. Their loss is compounded by the uncertainty about the fate of their mother, Shiri.” May their memory be a blessing to all.

JWV sends our deepest condolences to both families and to all those who have suffered unimaginable losses. We remain steadfast in our commitment to honor their memories and to bring the remaining hostages home safely.

