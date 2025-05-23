Statement by JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg on the Shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum in D.C.

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA expresses outrage at the senseless killing outside the Capital Jewish Museum of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg. “We are heartbroken by the tragic event and condemn this horrific terror attack. We extend our condolences to the families of Yaron, Sarah, and our colleagues at the Embassy. Two young lives were cut tragically short in a brutal attack. JWV will always stand in Solidarity and Unity with Israel.“

JWV also pledges resilience and calls on all in the Jewish community to honor Yaron and Sarah’s service and commitment in the aftermath of this tragedy. May their memories be a blessing to all.

