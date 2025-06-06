Statement by JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg on the Antisemitic Attack in Boulder, Colorado

“The Jewish War Veterans of the USA expresses outrage at the senseless terrorist attack on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg. “A peaceful gathering to support bringing the 58 hostages home from Gaza was shattered on Sunday with the terrorist attack on 12 victims, including one elderly Holocaust survivor.” JWV commends Boulder and Federal law enforcement authorities for their swift action in apprehending the suspect and fully prosecuting him under the law.”

The attack in Boulder follows closely on the slaying of two Israeli embassy employees outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, earlier in May. Ginsburg reiterated, “Terrorist attacks on Jews in America and around the world will not be tolerated. JWV will continue to be outspoken against antisemitism and for Israel to defend itself and its citizens.

To all those injured and traumatized by these attacks in Boulder, JWV sends you strength, solidarity, and heartfelt prayers for a full and speedy recovery. JWV will always stand in Solidarity and Unity with Israel. JWV also pledges resilience and calls on all in the Jewish community to stand against the rise in antisemitism in the United States and across the world.

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.