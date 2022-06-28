Our Community Salutes 2022 Update

By Larry Jasper, National Editor

Our Community Salutes-USA (OCS), recently completed two major initiatives to honor our nation’s Class of 2022 high school enlistees and their parents/guardians. It held High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremonies across the country, as well as America Salutes 2022.

OCS is a national nonprofit organization that honors and supports high school seniors enlisting in the U.S. Armed Services following graduation. JWV member Dr. Kenneth Hartman founded the organization.

OCS Ceremonies were conducted across the country this year in more than 40 locations, including Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, Pittsburgh, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Detroit, Boston, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

OCS ceremonies were attended by tens of thousands of supporters, including college/university admissions recruiters, senior military leaders, local and national elected officials, and veterans organizations, including JWV.

I had the privilege of attending the ceremony on May 23 in Orlando at the House of Blues. More than 140 graduates/enlistees were honored and presented with a challenge coin as well as other gifts. There were over 350 people in attendance, including several dignitaries.

One of the guest speakers at the event was Representative Bryan Mast, who is not only a veteran, but a double amputee as a result of an IED. Others who spoke included Hartman, US Army Signal School Commandant Col. James Turinetti, and retired Command Sgt. Maj. Michelle Jones of the Army National Guard.

OCS also held its third annual America Salutes 2022, which is a star-studded tribute to the high school enlistees of the Class of 2022. Actor Gary Sinise hosted the event, and it also featured journalists, actors, professional athletes, musicians, and senior military leaders. The American Forces Network broadcasts the tribute to more than 160 different countries. You can watch a recording of the tribute at https://bit.ly/3PUQ2OE

Finally, to honor all 150,000 of our nation’s Class of 2022 high school enlistees, OCS has created a virtual Thank You card. Everyone is invited to sign it by the fourth of July. The goal is to get one million Americans to sign the card so that the nation’s newest and youngest service members know their country stands behind their decision to serve. You can find the card at https://www.ourcommunitysalutes.org/thank-you-card

For more information on OCS programs and events, please contact Dr. Ken Hartman at Ken@ocsusa.org.

Volume 76. Number 2. 2022