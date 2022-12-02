NMAJMH Hosts Widow of Medal of Honor Recipient

By Cara Rinkoff, Managing Editor

Father. Friend. Family. Those are the three words that Katie Celiz says in her mind best describe her late husband, Army Ranger Christopher Celiz.

Katie Celiz spoke to JWV members during the National Museum of American Jewish Military History’s event at our National Convention in Savannah on Sunday, August 7.

President Biden posthumously awarded Sergeant First Class Christopher Celiz the Medal of Honor for actions he took on July 12, 2018.

The citation read by the president at the ceremony on December 16, 2021, said in part,

“…Celiz voluntarily exposed himself to intense enemy machine-gun and small-arms fire to retrieve and employ a heavy weapon system, thereby allowing U.S. and partnered forces to regain the initiative, maneuver to a secure location, and begin treatment of a critically wounded partnered force member…. Celiz willingly exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to direct and lead the evacuation. As the casualty moved from a position of cover and out into intense enemy fire, Sergeant First Class Celiz made a conscious effort to ensure his body acted as a physical shield to his team carrying the casualty and the crew of the aircraft. As the casualty was loaded and Sergeant First Class Celiz’s team returned to cover, he alone remained at the aircraft… With his final reposition, Sergeant First Class Celiz placed himself directly between the cockpit and the enemy, ensuring the aircraft was able to depart. As the helicopter lifted off, Sergeant First Class Celiz was hit by enemy fire. Fully aware of his own injury but understanding the peril to the aircraft from the intense enemy machine gun fire, Sergeant First Class Celiz motioned to the aircraft to depart rather than remain behind to load him.”

“I have no idea what thoughts crossed his mind when he decided to perform such an act of heroism. However, I do know that Chris followed his heart and his gut,” Katie Celiz said. “He took a brief moment to consider the consequences, and in true Chris fashion, decided to do whatever was most necessary to protect those he cared about.”

Katie Celiz talked about the importance of Jewish faith to both her and Christopher.

“He was proud of our Jewish faith and found it extremely important that our daughter grow up with a strong Judaic education.”

She told members a story about how he created a menorah out of turkey for their congregation, Mickve Israel, when Hannukah fell at the same time as Thanksgiving.

Katie Celiz also talked about how his work family was just as important as she and her daughter were to Christopher.

“Chris not only wanted his work family to succeed, but he did everything in his power to provide them the tools to surpass his personal and professional goals,” Katie Celiz said. “Chris strongly believed that leadership was not simply giving orders, leadership was leading by example, and not asking something of someone that you are not willing to do yourself.”

Katie Celiz said that while she still has no answers as to why Chris took the actions he did, she noted, “I find some comfort in knowing that Chris will never be forgotten by those whose lives he’s touched.” She added her thanks to organizations like the Jewish War Veterans for making sure the memory of her husband stays alive and well.

