New York’s Nassau-Suffolk District Supports Holocaust Awareness

By Eric Spinner

It should be no surprise to anyone that education about the Holocaust and other genocides has been neglected in schools across our country, and the neglect has been even more apparent lately with the political unrest and the apparent failure of hastily devised bail reform. Regardless of the cause, there are many groups promoting awareness and enforcement of education law that requires this historical problem to be addressed in our schools.

Representatives of the Jewish War Veterans in downstate New York are actively engaged in campaigns to reinforce these requirements for teaching of history, and members of the Nassau-Suffolk District Council have added their support to one of the leading groups in this cause, Voices 4 Truth & Humanity on Long Island.

Seven of our members were proud to provide a Color Guard for the 3rd Annual Remembrance Awards Dinner at Crest Hollow Country Club on September 13.

Guest honorees for the event included Prime Minister Salih Hudayar of the East Turkistan Government-in-Exile and champion for the Uyghur people who are victims of Communist Chinese oppression and genocide, New York State Regent Roger Tilles, and Martin Bloch, a Holocaust survivor and Bielski Partisan. All delivered powerful messages regarding antisemitism and hate, and the need for coordinated action against the forces promoting hate.

Public service awards were also presented to New York State Senator Anna Kaplan, and to New York State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic for their efforts in support of Holocaust education requirements.

All JWV members and Posts are encouraged to participate in activities in support of efforts to put Holocaust remembrance and education at the top of their efforts in every community across our nation. Never forget!

Volume 76. Number 4. 2022