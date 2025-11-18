National Policy Review: Veterans, VA, and DoD

By National Executive Director Ken Greenberg

In this issue of The Jewish Veteran, I highlight key issues involving Congress, the VA, and the DoD. With changes in administration and Congress, many actions are now implemented by executive orders rather than legislation or congressional funding.

I reiterate that JWV is nonpartisan and works to advocate for all veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. It also combats antisemitism and all forms of hatred wherever and whenever it occurs,

JWV MEMBERS CALL ACTION

Protecting the Services Provided to Veterans

Are you receiving benefits or health care services from the VA or DOD? Have you noticed delays or reductions in services? JWV wants to hear from you!!

JWV MEMBERS CALL ACTION

Protecting Veterans in the Federal Workforce

Are you a veteran affected by the federal government’s mass terminations or hiring freeze? Veterans make up almost one-third of the Federal workforce. This includes disabled veterans and those receiving benefits and services from VA and DOD.

National Commander Raises Concerns Over Hiring Freeze and Terminations

On February 26, JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg testified at a Joint Hearing before the House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees (HVAC and SVAC), expressing grave concern over the impact of the federal hiring freeze and probationary terminations on veterans’ services and employment.

“It is imperative that no veterans’ services or benefits are reduced or lost because of these personnel actions,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg. “Further, veterans, including disabled veterans, comprise more than one-third of the VA and DoD workforce, and these hardworking employees should not be at risk of losing their jobs.”

JWV is asking veterans and their families to share their experiences. If you or someone you know has been affected by the hiring freeze, termination, or a reduction or delay in receiving benefits or services, please contact NED@jwv.org.

JWV NED Greenberg is also working with other VSOs, including Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, The American Legion, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Military Officers Association of America and Vietnam Veterans of America demonstrating unity in seeking answers from VA and DOD officials and urging Congress to provide appropriate oversight.

JWV PRIORITY ISSUE

MAJOR RICHARD STAR ACT

Tell your Senators & Representatives to Support and Cosponsor

Since 1999, Congress has enacted legislation to progressively provide relief for the unfair offset between retired military pay and disability compensation. For example, in 2004, Congress implemented concurrent receipt for veterans who served over 20 years and had at least a 50 percent disability rating. However, Congress did not go far enough, and the Major Richard Star Act will rectify this by eliminating a subset of this population that can still not receive concurrent benefits.

Under current law, medically retired veterans with less than 20 years of service who are wounded in combat are offset their DoD retirement pay by their VA disability compensation. Many of these veterans had the full intention of serving for 20 or more years and gaining full retirement benefits, but through no fault of their own, were unable to due to their sacrifice in the line of duty. This group of retired veterans, also known as Chapter 61 retirees, are arguably the most at-risk because of their complex combat injuries and have earned and deserve these benefits.

JWV has long supported the Major Richard Star Act as it would repeal the unfair offset of DoD retirement benefits and VA disability compensation and provide full concurrent receipt for these Chapter 61 veterans with less than 20 years of service. This bill would provide approximately 45,000 retirees discharged due to combat-related injuries access to their DoD retirement pay. This legislation ensures that veterans are paid separately for their years of service from the Department of Defense and their entitled benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

This legislation garnered significant bipartisan support in the last Congress with 326 cosponsors in the House and 74 cosponsors in the Senate.

Call your Senators and Representatives today on 202 224 3121. NOW is the time for Congress to provide these concurrent benefits to these deserving veterans. The Star Act remains a high priority for the VSO Community and is strongly supported by JWV and more than 30 VSOs.

ON THE HILL

Government Shutdown Avoided

JWV continued to monitor the negotiations between the House and Senate to fund the federal government as funding was set to expire on March 14, 2025.

On March 11, 2025, the House of Representatives passed the full-year continuing resolution (CR) by a vote of 217-213. The Senate took a cloture vote on the House-passed bill and passed it 62-38, securing the more than 60 needed votes. The final Senate passage came by a vote of 54-46 on March 14, 2025.

President Trump signed the measure on March 15, 2025, funding the government through the end of the fiscal year, September 30, 2025. The bill includes a slight increase in defense spending and approximately $13 billion in reductions to non-defense programs.

A key aspect of the CR is that it ensures a 4.5% pay increase for junior enlisted troops (E-1 to E-4). This will benefit approximately 600,000 active-duty servicemembers.

For veterans, the CR allocates an additional $41.1 billion to the VA to maintain and enhance healthcare services, improve benefits processing, and support essential programs. JWV remains concerned that CRs maintain prior-year funding levels and often cause delays or reductions in services.

PERSONNEL ACTIONS AT VA & DOD

Senate Confirms Stephen Feinberg as Deputy Secretary of Defense

The Senate voted on March 14, 2025, to confirm Stephen Feinberg, a billionaire investor, as the deputy secretary of defense. This appointment installs the top two civilian leaders in the Pentagon as the administration prepares to make drastic changes to the military.

Dr. Steven L. Lieberman Appointed VA Acting Under Secretary for Health in 2025

Steven L. Lieberman, MD, MBA, FACHE, FACP, was appointed Acting Under Secretary for Health on January 20, 2025.

In this role, he oversees a budget exceeding $87 billion and the care of 9 million Veterans. Prior to this, Dr. Lieberman served as Deputy Under Secretary for Health, providing executive oversight for all Veterans Health Administration policies and programs. He also played a key leadership role during the coronavirus pandemic, guiding clinical policies and programs as Acting Deputy Under Secretary for Health.

Darin Selnick Appointed Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense

JWV congratulates Past Department Commander (CA) on his appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense. Selnick is Performing the Duties of Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. In this role, he serves as the principal staff assistant and advisor to the Secretary of Defense for force readiness, force management, health affairs, National Guard and Reserve component affairs, education and training, and military and civilian personnel requirements and management, including morale, welfare, recreation, and quality of life matters. Mr. Selnick leverages his extensive government and non-government experience advocating for veterans to position Service members for productive post-separation lives from the first day they put on a uniform.

Prior to his DOD appointment Selnick had a long career working on veterans’ issues by serving in various positions at VA, in the VSO community and the White House. Mr. Selnick is a retired Air Force officer who attained the rank of captain. As JWV Past Department Commander of CA, Selnick knows JWV and JWV knows him well. We look forward to working with Darin in supporting the military and veteran communities.

JWV National urges you to share your feedback with leadership on issues of concern. Your voice as members, patrons, and supporters matters. Be proactive and share your comments.

Volume 79. Number 1. 2025