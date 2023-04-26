Murray Zolkower, Co-Commander of Post 409 in Dunedin, Florida, turned 102-years-old last month. He was honored at his favorite restaurant, Mission BBQ.

Zolkower is a World War II veteran who had his schooling interrupted by the events of WWII. He landed on Omaha Beach six weeks after D-Day. He served as a medic with the 120th Medical Battalion, 45th Division starting in France, and the unit fought its way through Nuremburg and Munich. On April 29, 1945, Zolkower found himself part of the liberation force at Dachau, an experience he knew he would never be able to erase from his memory. After the war, in 1946, he came home and married his high school sweetheart, a marriage that lasted until her passing in 2014. Zolkower finished his education, becoming a pharmacist in 1948, a career he has loved ever since. He joined JWV in 1946 and remains one of our longest serving members.

Volume 77. Number 1. 2023