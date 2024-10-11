Message from JWV on Hurricane Helene and Milton

The Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America extends our heartfelt wish for a speedy and full recovery to the communities impacted by the recent passing of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

“Many of our brothers and sisters have faced great hardships over the past few weeks due the natural disasters,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg. “Florida just experienced a catastrophic weather event with the arrival of Hurricane Milton and the Southeastern states of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia continue their recovery from Hurricane Helene’s aftermath.”

JWV acknowledges the great work by local, state and federal agencies to bring relief and support as these many communities work through rescue, response and recovery. “These incidents have disrupted lives and upended futures,” Ginsburg said. “For some, these may seem never-ending, but I am deeply hopeful that those caught in these catastrophes, receive the help that is needed now and rebuild their lives through appropriate support, prayer, and faith.”

For Veterans living in the impacted regions, JWV encourages them to seek support as needed from one of the Veterans’ most faithful partners, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

For those requiring support and assistance or seeking additional information, VA Under Secretary of Health Shereef Elnahal shares the website https://www.va.gov/resources/disaster-help/ as a source for Veterans. A telephone line for disaster information for Veterans is also available at 1-800-myva411.

JWV encourages all Veterans to contact the VA as needed and to please pass along this information to fellow Veterans and JWV members. “Speaking of passing along, I have one favor to ask,” Ginsburg added. “If you know someone in the affected areas, please reach out to them. Let them know that relationships we formed in JWV, means that not only we are here, but here for THEM. The JWV leadership team is here. Do not hesitate to contact us if you believe we can be assistance.”

Additional resources and state updates on Hurricane Milton can be found by visiting FloridaDisaster.org/Updates.

JWV wishes all those commemorating Yom Kippur this weekend “a good final sealing” for the Jewish New Year.

“Our New Year may have not started the way we planned,” Ginsburg said. “However, we will survive and persevere as long as we are in this together. L’Shanah Tovah and Best Wishes for a speedy recovery.”

###

About Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America

Founded in 1896, the Jewish War Veterans (JWV) of the USA is the premier voice for Jewish uniformed service members and veterans in the United States. The JWV affirms that Jewish men and women serve honorably and heroically in the military forces of the United States of America during peacetime and war. The JWV defends the rights and benefits of all service members and veterans, combats antisemitism, and supports the State of Israel.