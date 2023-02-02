Massachusetts Wills for Veterans

By PNC Harvey Weiner

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, JWV’s Department of Massachusetts revived its annual Wills for Veterans program on November 10. The Department hosted the event alongside the Massachusetts chapter of the Federal Bar Association. Seven estate planning attorneys from the Boston law office of Day Pitney LLP donated their services to draft wills, trusts, durable powers of attorneys, and/or health care proxies for 13 veterans, members of the Massachusetts National Guard, five spouses, and a Gold Star wife. Among the veterans helped was the lead plaintiff in a landmark case which holds that there should be equal military benefits for spouses regardless of gender. If any departments or posts are interested in a template on how to hold a similar event, you can find it in JWV’s Resource Center under the membership tab on our website.

Volume 76. Number 4. 2022