JWV Marks the First Anniversary of the Hamas Attack on Israel

Just a few days ago, Jews welcomed the New Year 5785. Only this year is different. “JWV faced the challenges and the horrors of October 7th; the plight of our hostages and the ongoing war weighed heavily on us all,” said JWV National Commander Gary Ginsburg, USA (Retired). “Despite the adversity, JWV stood firmly with Israel, expressing solidarity and unity for Israel and proudly securing the support of 26 other veterans and military organizations.

JWV demand the immediate release and safe return of the hostages. We recall the lives lost and those injured. We and Jews across the United States continue to contend with the troubling rise in antisemitism, and our resilience continues to be tested during these difficult times. “JWV continues to meet the challenges, fighting effectively against antisemitism, helping to unify and empower the American veteran and military community, defending our Jewish values and standing with the State of Israel.”

While we reflect on the anniversary of October 7, JWV calls on its members and all Americans to have a renewed spirit. May the year 5785 be rewarding and sweet, filled with health and blessings for all everywhere.

Shana Tova.

