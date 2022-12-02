Loretta Z. Weiss, Patriot Extraordinaire

By Eric Spinner, Post 652

Many women have served in our military over the years, and all have gone well beyond the normal expectations that society, in general, has set for them. Periodically one meets a person who has defied the odds, served her country, and made a mark in the historical record. This is a story of one of these remarkable veterans.

At 103-years-old, Loretta Weiss is still spirited and pushing the limit as much as possible. On Thursday, June 2, several of us had the opportunity to visit her at the Long Island State Veterans Home (LISVH) in Stonybrook, New York to celebrate her birthday. She was able to show her appreciation for all the attention using a text-to-speech function on a smartphone.

LISVH Director Fred Sganga welcomed the guests and recounted the accomplishments of this great lady. Post 336 member Ed Bram presented her with an honorary JWV Life Membership pin and gave her a JWV cap. Also attending were Past Department Commander Mel Cohen, Department Commander Gary Glick, and other members of Post 652.

SFC Weiss served in the U.S. Army for more than two decades, was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame in 2013 and is a longtime member of JWV. We are proud to have her in our ranks!

Volume 76. Number 3. 2022