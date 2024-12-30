JWV’s Statement on the Passing of President Jimmy Carter

The Jewish War Veterans of the USA join the nation in mourning the passing of President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at the age of 100. The 39th President hailed from Georgia and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1946. He was elected President in November 1976 and took office in January 1977. JVW National Commander Gary Ginsburg noted, “Carter’s crowning achievement was the peace treaty signed between Israel and Egypt in 1978.” Carter invited Israeli Prime Minister Begin and Egyptian President Sadat to Camp David in Maryland to negotiate a peace agreement. After nearly two weeks of intense negotiations, the three men signed the Camp David Accords, the first peace treaty between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors.

Carter was the longest-lived president in U.S. history and the first and only centenarian. The Carter Center, founded in 1982, was dedicated to conflict resolution and advancing human rights, public health, and democracy around the world. In honor of his life and legacy, the United States flag should be flown at half-staff. In 2002, President Jimmy Carter earned a Nobel Peace Prize, capping decades of dedication to international humanitarian work and underscoring his reputation as a global statesman. JVW is proud to honor the humanitarian and global accomplishments of President Carter and offer condolences to the Carter family.

